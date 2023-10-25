Benito Ramirez of Shelby passed away early Tuesday morning, October 24, 2023, at his home. He was 87 years old.

He was born on Christmas Day, 1935, in San Benito, Texas, to the late Albina (Tenorio) and Librado Ramirez. He was a member of Wayside Mission Church. Growing up in a family of twelve children, he knew the value of family and hard work. Benito retired from Empire Detroit/AK Steel after over 30 years of service. On July 25, 1954, he married the love of his life, Ella Rhodes. A simple man, he enjoyed reading and playing his guitar. Every year, he watched and rejoiced in the harvesting of the fields near his home. Playing with his grandchildren brought him joy and the memories of his broad smile will forever be cherished.

Benito is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ella Ramirez; nine children, Brenda Ramirez, Ben (Amy) Ramirez, Hank (Dede) Ramirez, Rick (Teresa, deceased) Ramirez, Deloris (Richard) Campbell, Alvina (Michael) Wake, Ophelia (Terry) Ramirez-Mailloux and Jennifer Kastran; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary and Lupe; and a brother, Raul Ramirez.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Ramirez; daughter-in-law, Teresa Ramirez; a great-great granddaughter, Kenya Dior; and eight brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor John Boggs will follow at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.

