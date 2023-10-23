MANSFIELD — The City of Mansfield is once again looking for a live Christmas tree to place on display at the Carrousel Park located in downtown Mansfield.

If you have an evergreen tree you would like to donate please contact the Mansfield Street Department at 419-755-9803.

Trees located within city limits are preferred.

We are requesting the tree be at least 30-feet in height. In order for us to successfully cut and remove the tree it must be accessible to the handling of equipment.

Upon removal of the tree the City Street Department will grind the stump and repair any damage caused to the lawn.

“We would like to thank you in advance for your generous donation and support to the community,” the city stated in a press release.

The city is wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season.