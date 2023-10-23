NORWALK — A North Fairfield man has died after injuries he sustained in a crash last month, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lowell Brown, 84, of North Fairfield, died from injuries he sustained in a traffic crash on Sept. 25, the Patrol stated.

On Sept. 25 at noon, Lowell was traveling south on Old State Road at Dublin Road in a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox. Vincent Croft, 18, from New London, was traveling west on Dublin Road in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.

The Patrol reported that Croft failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Lowell’s car. Both vehicles traveled off the southwest corner of the intersection where they came to rest.

Lowell and Croft were both transported to Fisher Titus Medical Center by North Central EMS.

Lowell was later taken to Cleveland Metro with serious injuries. Croft sustained minor injuries.

Both men were wearing their seat belts. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and

were towed by Whites and Interstate.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this incident.

The crash remains under investigation.