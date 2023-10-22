Dear Editor,

For years, our facility at 150 East Longview Ave. was plagued with water outages.

Eventually, we had to connect to a second water main, to provide back up when one, or the other failed.

Businesses need water to operate, the same as they’ need electricity and natural gas.

Please, vote yes for the Mansfield water main initiative.

You can protect jobs, and more importantly, you can save lives.

Rick R. Taylor

Mansfield, Ohio

Editor’s Note: Rick Taylor owns Jay Industries, Cypress Hill Winery & Hudson and Essex restaurant. These businesses are located in Mansfield.