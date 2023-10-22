Daniel Lee Sexton, age 61, resident of Greenwich, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his loving family.

Born August 20, 1962 in Shiloh to Luther and Fern M. (Gullett) Sexton, Dan had been a life long Greenwich area resident. He enjoyed attending flea markets and picking up tool to clean, sharpen and resell.

Dan is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dawn (Kurtz) Sexton who he wed on October 21, 1996; four sons, Heath (Kassi Leasure) Kurtz of Bellville, Kale Sexton of Norwalk, Nathaniel Sexton of Norwalk and Austin Sexton of Greenwich; one granddaughter Annika Sexton; two siblings Gwen Crews of FL, and Eddie Sexton of Plymouth; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Sexton and a brother Mike Sexton.

Services will not be observed.

In place of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to help with funeral expenses at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory; PO Box 644, Shelby, OH 44875.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: barkdullfuneralhome.com