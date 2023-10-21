Football player leans for the end zone with tacklers hanging on him
South Central senior Gunner Ray dives for the end zone with Plymouth tacklers hanging on during Friday night's game. Credit: Daine Bemiller

PLYMOUTH — South Central shook off a bad first snap and erupted in the second half for a convincing, 41-13 Firelands Conference win at Plymouth on Friday night.

On the first play from scrimmage, Big Red Vikings’ standout Layne Bushey ripped off a long touchdown run for a 6-0 edge.

However, South Central responded to tie the game in the first period.

In the second quarter, Bushey got loose again for another scoring romp and a 13-6 lead.

Again the Trojans fought back, regaining the advantage for a 14-13 halftime edge.

The second half belonged entirely to South Central, which collected its first conference victory of the season.

South Central snapped a six-game losing streak to finish the campaign 2-8 overall, 1-5 in the Firelands.

Bushey went over 1,000 yards rushing with his performance in this game.

Plymouth lost its seventh straight game, and compiled a record of 2-8, 1-5.

The photos below were contributed by Diane Bemiller.