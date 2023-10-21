PLYMOUTH — South Central shook off a bad first snap and erupted in the second half for a convincing, 41-13 Firelands Conference win at Plymouth on Friday night.

On the first play from scrimmage, Big Red Vikings’ standout Layne Bushey ripped off a long touchdown run for a 6-0 edge.

However, South Central responded to tie the game in the first period.

In the second quarter, Bushey got loose again for another scoring romp and a 13-6 lead.

Again the Trojans fought back, regaining the advantage for a 14-13 halftime edge.

The second half belonged entirely to South Central, which collected its first conference victory of the season.

South Central snapped a six-game losing streak to finish the campaign 2-8 overall, 1-5 in the Firelands.

Bushey went over 1,000 yards rushing with his performance in this game.

Plymouth lost its seventh straight game, and compiled a record of 2-8, 1-5.

The photos below were contributed by Diane Bemiller.