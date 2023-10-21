Editor’s Note This story contains descriptions of intimate partner violence. If you need resources, call the local 24/7 domestic violence line at 419-774-5840 or use the chat option at www.resourceconnect.com/dvs/chat.

MANSFIELD — Brittany Ludwig holds a master’s degree in counseling.

She minored in psychology in her undergraduate years of college. She knew the warning signs of narcissistic personality disorder and promised herself she would never stay in an abusive relationship.

But in 2006, Ludwig couldn’t convince herself the person she was dating was actually harmful. At 28 years old, she was dating someone who punched her in the face, would drive recklessly and hide knives around her house.

“I’m a caring person, so I want to help people, and that can be your downfall sometimes,” Ludwig said. “I always saw the best in him, and he knew that.”

Ludwig has been in two different domestic violence relationships.

“The first was very physical and the second I trusted him enough to share my previous experience, and he used that against me,” she said. “He was verbally and mentally abusive and was physical at times as well.”

Ludwig was a speaker at the 2023 Domestic Violence Shelter candlelight vigil that honored survivors and people lost to domestic violence. Thursday night marked the first in-person vigil since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colleen Rice, executive director of the Domestic Violence Shelter of Richland County, said about 10 advocates were ready to talk to audience members if they needed to step out during the program.

“We’re honored that we have so many courageous survivors and their family and friends here tonight,” Rice said. “If you need to talk to one of our advocates at any time, we’re here to support you.”

Domestic Violence Shelter provides advocacy & more

Vontia Mason, a trained sexual assault and domestic violence advocate, said she always tells people they’re not alone.

“Your story may not be the same as the next person’s, but you can be a survivor and there are plenty of people willing to help you get to that point,” she said.

“I remember my advocate and thinking, ‘if I ever get the guts to do that, I’m going to try to help others.’ ”

Mason noted that the Domestic Violence Shelter provides education and advocacy resources in addition to emergency housing.

“Our shelter is all-inclusive — women, children, men, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, we have resources for everyone,” she said.

Kameron Lee, also a trained domestic violence and sexual assault advocate, has been an advocate for four years.

“When I started, I was experiencing a domestic violence situation of my own, which I got out of,” he said.

“I share that with people who come to us, because you can say ‘stay away from abuse,’ but it can be really hard in the moment to leave that situation. I think that helps people feel understood and shows them life outside of that is so much better.”

Lee said the goal of local Domestic Violence Awareness Month events is to prevent future abuse from happening.

“Prevention is our top priority,” he said. “We will help you through all parts of the process, but if we can spread awareness through events like this and offer resources when something feels even a little bit off, that can save lives.”

Facts from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention About 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men report having experienced severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime.

At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the United States. The number is likely higher because many cases are unreported.

About 41% of women and 26% of men experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner.

LGBTQ+ students reported experiencing physical or sexual dating violence at more than 3 times the rate of their heterosexual peers in a 2017 survey.

‘I’m here for a reason’

Board member for the Domestic Violence Shelter Brian Reich introduced the speakers of the evening — Ludwig and Paula Littlefield.

“This is not a great subject, but it’s something that we need to address and it needs awareness,” Reich said. “The bravery and the courage it takes for these survivors to share their story is something to be celebrated.”

After the speeches, audience members laid flowers on chairs with the names of Richland County women who died from domestic violence.

“Seeing the names on the chairs of women who lost their lives was really emotional because I came so close to that being me,” Ludwig said. “If I can touch just one person’s life with my story, that’s enough.”

The drug addiction counselor said telling herself she’s a survivor and not a victim has helped her reclaim her self-worth.

“That reframing gives you a better sense of autonomy,” Ludwig said. “I know I’m here for a reason and I’m thankful for how my life is now.”

‘Listen to that voice’

Littlefield shared her experience as a close friend of Melinda Davis, who was killed in 2021.

“Her ex-boyfriend, John Mack Jr., tried to humiliate her even beyond her death,” Littlefield said.

“18 days after her disappearance, Melinda’s car was found less than half a mile from where John Mack worked in an apartment complex parking lot. Inside the trunk, they found Melinda’s body. She had been beaten and died from blunt force trauma.

“I promised Melinda when I saw her body that I would be at every trial hearing for John Mack and every appeal he will try to make.”

Littlefield said Davis had called and texted her on Feb. 25, 2021 saying she was picking things up from Mack’s house and to call the police if she didn’t hear from her in a few hours.

“I told her if I don’t hear from you by noon, I’m driving over there,” Littlefield said. “I know she had a voice in the back of her head questioning whether she should go there, and I hope people who hear her story know to listen to that voice.”

Littlefield described details of Melinda’s death and abusive relationship in her speech, but she also highlighted her friend’s “upbeat personality.”

“She’s still somebody’s daughter and somebody’s mom,” Littlefield said. “She had a full, wonderful life outside of that situation. We didn’t forget about her on February 25, 2021.”

Littlefield said she hoped people walked away from the candlelight vigil with more resources and knowledge.

“You should never think, ‘Oh, it’s only a shove,’ or whatever it is,” she said. “It’s too much. I’m not trying to use scare tactics, but this is reality. None of your belongings are worth your life.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Those needing resources can reach the local domestic violence shelter 24/7 at 419-774-5840 and learn more about its resources online at thedvshelter.com.

The shelter provides emergency housing, youth advocacy, legal resources, court advocates and individualized plans to help survivors leave violent relationships as safely as possible.