MANSFIELD — Little black picture frames sat on each table, nestled among the centerpieces and goblets of ice water.

Each one showcased a purple banner with the words ‘Remember My Name.’ Below it, printed in capital letters, was the name of a woman who lost her life to domestic violence in Richland County.

At least 21 women have been killed in a domestic violence incident in Richland County since The Domestic Violence Shelter opened its doors in 1978.

During its annual awareness luncheon on Thursday, staff from The Shelter challenged all in attendance to remember them. Each woman had a family, a story, hopes, dreams — and a life cut short.

Ann Marie. Lynn. Rhoena. Darla. Vanessa. Laura. Jennifer. Michelle. Candice. Rachel. Denise. Kaitlyn. Margie. Judy. Tambelina. Jacqueline. Elizabeth. Shirley. Reba. Gabi. Melinda.

Board member Peggy Anderson read a poem, written from the perspective of a woman murdered by her husband. In it, the narrator talks of the blood stains and smashed dishes, the physical violence she endured and the emotional scars inflicted on the children she left behind.

“I am your sister, your mother,

Your daughter, your wife.

I have struggled in love and found only strife,” Anderson read.

“I hope that I have not gone in vain.

I hope that others will not suffer the same.

I hope that you will remember my name.”

The staff of The Domestic Violence Shelter pose for a photo

Peggy Anderson, a board member for The Domestic Violence Shelter, reads a poem in honor of those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

Sgt. Amber Alfrey speaks at The Domestic Violence Shelter’s annual awareness luncheon.

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero reads a proclamation declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Richland County.



Jean LaBarge, board president of The Domestic Violence Shelter

“We have been full on a consistent basis.”

The Domestic Violence (DV) Shelter operates 24/7 every day of the year, providing support and services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

So far this year, The Shelter has provided a safe haven to 65 women, one man and 51 children, Donnenwirth said. All together, it adds up to 5,250 days of care.

“We have been full on a consistent basis,” said Jill Donnenwirth, director of community-based services. “If someone leaves, someone comes in. We have 14 rooms and I believe currently 11 of those are full.”

But the 48-bed shelter does more than provide emergency refuge. Staff operate a crisis line, offer preventative programming for teens and help emergency shelter residents plan their next steps.

“We have advocates and case managers working to empower survivors and families to build a plan for their future,” said Jean LaBarge, The Shelter’s board president.

“We have a sexual response team providing support to survivors in their darkest moments at area hospitals. And we have a community outreach team striving to educate, prevent and support the common goal to end domestic violence and sexual assaults here in Richland County.”

“We’d love to put ourselves out of business.”

Domestic violence remains an issue locally and nationally.

More than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

“Our organization would like nothing better than to put ourselves out of business,” said Colleen Rice, the shelter’s executive director. “We’d love to close our doors because there is no longer a need.”

Unfortunately, the need persists.

In Richland County, The Domestic Violence Shelter housed for 138 individuals for a total of 5,388 days of care in 2022.

During the same timeframe, the Shelter answered 1,014 calls on its crisis line and provided awareness and prevention programming to over 700 community members.

Meanwhile, local law enforcement responded to more than 1,237 emergency calls resulting in 433 domestic violence charges filed in Richland County, according to Rice.

“We all have to work together.”

Sgt. Amber Alfrey said the Richland County’s Sheriff’s Office recently partnered with The Shelter for training on how to best assist survivors of domestic violence.

“It opened a lot of eyes,” she said. “A lot of deputies are new. They were not aware of all of the different programs, all of the different agencies that could help out with domestic violence in our community.”

Alfrey said addressing the issue of domestic violence will require a community-wide effort.

“As a law enforcement officer, you think that you’re there to solve all problems. It’s a very hard pill to swallow to know that you can’t solve every problem every single time,” she said.

“We as law enforcement need assistance from our community and different agencies like The Domestic Violence Shelter, the courts and other programs, other agencies.

“We all have to work together.”

How can people help?

Donnenwirth said one way the public can help fight domestic violence is to raise awareness of the issue and the resources available to help.

“Everyone knows someone,” she said. “A lot of times we don’t think it’s going to touch our lives and a lot of times survivors don’t talk about it. We don’t talk about domestic violence in our community and we need to start. Numbers are not going down.”

The Domestic Violence Shelter will host a Candlelight Vigil on Oct. 19 to raise awareness, honor survivors, remember those who lost their lives and encourage community involvement in combatting abuse.

The event starts at 6 p.m. in Riedl Hall on the Ohio State Mansfield campus. The public is invited.

The Shelter accepts monetary donations, as well as donated household items, linens and bedding, baby items food and clothing. Click here for a full list of suggested items.

The Shelter also has a variety of volunteer opportunities available.

To learn more about signs of abuse or the programs and services offered by The Domestic Violence Shelter, visit thedvshelter.com.

To reach the 24/7 crisis line, call 419-774-5840.