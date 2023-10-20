I am writing in support of the Mansfield Water Main Initiative that is coming up for a vote on Nov. 7.

This necessary and long overdue project is of immediate and high importance to safeguard access to water in Mansfield.

According to a recent article about the initiative, there are 385 water mains that are corroded and do not function properly.

Voting for this important municipal project is the responsible action to take to ensure the integrity of our water system now and in the future.

Steven Joyce

Mansfield, Ohio