ONTARIO — Ontario’s council chambers were nearly full Wednesday evening for the Pledge of Allegiance.

What begins every council meeting turned into a surprise honoring of Vietnam veteran and Ontario resident Ashland Butcher. More than 30 friends and family members surprised him as council members, city police officers and Miss Ohio commended the 83-year-old.

Butcher grew up in Chapmanville, West Virginia and has lived in Ontario since 2014 with his wife Irene. He served in the Army in Vietnam in 1966 and from 1967-1968.

“I read my own death certificate,” he said. “A lot of places left us for dead. But I was lucky enough to see that certificate and tear it up.”

Council President Eddie Gallo started inviting local veterans and active military to lead the pledge at council meetings starting in March.

“All of our veterans are equally important to us and we have great reverence for our veterans of any amount of service any time,” Gallo said. “It’s not very often that you come across someone with a service record like Ashland’s, so we wanted to do a bit more for him.”

Butcher earned a Combat Infantryman badge, a Sharpshooter badge, two Vietnam Campaign medals, an Army Commendation Medal, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart award for his military service.

Ontario Police Lt. Tony Grimwood also presented Butcher with local police patches and a challenge coin on Wednesday.

Miss Ohio 2023 Madison Miller visited the council chambers to honor Butcher with a certificate of appreciation and a “Proud United States Veteran” yard sign from her nonprofit The Veteran Narrative.

“There’s nothing that I can say or give you that exemplifies how much we appreciate the service and sacrifice that you have. It is not forgotten, we will make sure of that,” Miller said.

“So from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your service.”

Hometown neighbors thank Butcher from 200+ miles away

In a gesture that brought tears to Butcher’s eyes, he also received a gift basket from the annual Apple Butter Festival in Chapmanville. Gallo said his mother lives in a nearby town and organized some community members in West Virginia to put the gifts together.

“The folks here in Ontario appreciate your service and so do the folks in Chapmanville,” Gallo said. “We’re very proud of you being one of our citizens and they are as well.”

Butcher will also be honored as the first Ontario resident to receive a veterans’ banner displayed on a city light pole.

A proof of Ashland Butcher’s veteran banner to be displayed in the City of Ontario.

Gallo said the City of Ontario will post a link on the city’s website in the coming weeks for veterans or their family members to fill out a form so they can receive recognition on light pole banners.

Irene Butcher said she and her husband both appreciated the surprise at council.

“From the police escort and Mr. Knapp coming to pick us up, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “I cannot think of enough words to thank you for the honor that you’ve given my husband. We’re both very touched.”