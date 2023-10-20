SPARTA — The miserable conditions were a stark contrast to the jubilant faces inside the rain-splattered helmets of the Ontario football team.

The Warriors knocked off Highland 34-20 on Friday night to wrap up a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship.

It’s the first football crown for Ontario since 2004. It also provided a salve from last week’s heartbreaking loss to Shelby — the team who shares the title with the Warriors.

This one got off to a stirring start for coach Aaron Eckert’s club. Highland bobbled the opening kick and Ontario recovered on the 1-yard line.

Chase Studer scored on a 3-yard plunge to give his squad a 7-0 lead just 50 seconds into the game.

Highland answered when Kolton Stover powered in on a 3-yard blast at the 4:24 mark, but the missed PAT left the Warriors on top 7-6 heading to the second quarter.

Trey Booker split the uprights on a 30-yard field goal to lift his team to a10-6 edge with 11:05 remaining in the half.

But a Highland interception set up Dane Nauman’s 19-yard TD dash to give the Scots a 13-10 margin with 1:42 showing in the period.

However, on what may have been the play of the game, Ontario quarterback Bodpegn Miller fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Landon Foltz with 1 second showing in the half.

That gave Ontario a 17-13 lead at intermission, and regained the momentum for the Warriors.

On its first possession of the second half, Ontario marched down the field and Miller finished it by scrambling in from two yards to make it 24-13 with 9:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Just four minutes later, Miller got loose again. This time his 20-yard touchdown dash made it 31-13.

The Scots struck back when Stover connected with Kaydn Reichenbach on a 78-yard TD pass to close the gap to 31-20 in the third quarter.

Booker’s 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter finished the scoring.

Ontario’s defense got a second pick from Quin Frankhouse to subdue Highland for good.

The Warriors finished the regular season 9-1 overall, 6-1 in the MOAC. Next week’s playoff foe will be announced on Sunday.

The Scots went 5-5 overall, 2-5 in the MOAC, and will also be a playoff participant, but will be facing a road game.