Dear Editor,

Advantage Credit Union serves in the best interest of our members.

That is what credit unions do and that principle, guides all of our Board Members’ decisions.

So, you might wonder “why did we give $500 to the Mansfield Water Main Initiative campaign when our office is in Ontario and does not use Mansfield water?”

The answer is simple: we have many members and employees who live in Mansfield, and they deserve safe housing.

New water mains will bring fire safety to all of Mansfield.

We are proud to support this initiative.

Vote yes for Water Mains on Nov. 7.

Sincerely,

Camille Grayson

President/CEO

Advantage Credit Union, Inc.