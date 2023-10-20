BELLVILLE: Becoming – and remaining – a woman of class and elegance is not easy. It is an art form. If it were easy every woman would have it mastered. Joyce Smith learned the daily discipline, self-awareness, and constant refinement to earn a position of respect. She carried herself so well – always dressed and coiffed perfectly – her “neat-freak” penchant extended to her home, gardens, and lawns – meticulously maintaining her home and surroundings.

Joyce passed into the Lord’s care Friday, October 20, 2023 from her Bellville home. She was 86.

Born Joyce Kay McDanel on November 11, 1936 in Bellville to parents Howard and Velma (Spayde) McDanel, Joyce was graduated from Bellville High School in 1954 and remained a lifelong village resident.

She had worked as a clerk with the former Kobacker Department Store, as an assembler with Therm-O-Disc, earned a degree in Interior Decorating from LaSalle Extension University and worked as a drapery seamstress, before retiring as a press operator with Mohican Manufacturing.

She was a member of Berean Baptist Church, and enjoyed both golfing and bowling – playing in leagues for years. Joyce’s keen eye for design and traditional décor was evident in her well-kept Colonial home.

She loved to be outdoors. Remembered as a bit of a “sun worshipper” her sun-kissed tan and blonde hair were evidence of summers spent at the Bellville Community pool, camping and water skiing at Pleasant Hill, and snow-birding in Arcadia, Florida.

She is survived by her son Steve (Yokasta) Smith of Centerburg, daughter Connie (Richard) Osborn of Bellville; grandsons Chris Smith, Alex Smith, Geurmi Andujar-Perez; and a nephew Michael Worner.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter “Bud” Smith and a sister Lois Schwartz.

A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in Bellville Cemetery with The Rev. Dr. Lucian Baker officiating. The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is serving her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice.

