RITTMAN — The Hillsdale Falcons will take a four-game winning streak into next week’s first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs.

The Falcons rallied in the second half on Friday night to put down Rittman 20-13 in a grueling Wayne County Athletic League clash.

Hillsdale move in front in the first quarter when Jack Fickes snuck in from a yard away for a 6-0 edge at the 4:22 mark.

But the Indians dominated the second period.

Brayden Louk’s 17-yard scoring dash and Hayden Smith’s PAT gave Rittman a 7-6 edge with 1:21 remaining in the quarter.

The Indians then struck again on the final play of the half when Louk hit Dack Mutters for a 37-yard bomb. That gave Rittman a 13-6 intermission lead and a huge shot of momentum.

But the Falcons would not be denied.

With 7:04 blinking on the third-quarter clock, Fickes scored from three yards out and A.J. Brown’s PAT tied the game at 13-13.

Later in the period, Fickes arched a 54-yard touchdown pass to Hayden McFadden. Brown’s PAT gave the Falcons a 20-13 advantage and finished the scoring for the night.

Braylen Jarvis topped Hillsdale with 92 yards rushing and Owen Sloan added 47, spearheading their team’s 173-152 edge on the ground. Artie Sonego gained 86 yards for the hosts.

Louk threw for 123 yards as Rittman carved out a 275 to 227 margin in total yardage. The Indians also had 15 first downs, compared to 10 for the Falcons.

Hillsdale is now 8-2 overall, 5-2 in the WCAL, and will find out its playoff foe on Sunday when the OHSAA releases the official first-round pairings for the Division VII bracked.

Rittman falls to 6-3, 3-4.