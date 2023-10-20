GALION — The Bucyrus (BACC) and Galion-Crestline Area Chambers of Commerce (GCACC) have joined forces once again to bring you Crawford-opoly.

This is the interactive way to win a fistful of gift cards while you ‘shop local’ this holiday season.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, entry envelopes will be available at either of the Crawford County Chamber offices: BACC, 117 E. Mansfield St, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820; or GCACC, 138 Harding Way W., Galion, Ohio 44833.

It’s easy to play: Collect all of the property cards from a color section to be entered into a drawing to win gift cards from the businesses in that section.

Collect at least 25 property cards (representing half the game board) in order to be entered into the GRAND PRIZE DRAWING: a $1,000 Community Shopping Spree, provided by First Federal Community Bank.

Entry envelopes will also be available at participating businesses — a list of which will be shared on social media and posted on the GCACC website, galion-crestlinechamber.org — so you can also start playing when you get your first property card.

Some of the participating businesses may require a purchase in order to receive a card, while others only require a visit. Please be respectful of the businesses and have fun exploring new places.

The deadline to submit property cards for the prize drawing is Thursday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

Cards may be dropped off or mailed to either of the Crawford County Chamber offices (addresses listed above).

Prize winners will be drawn during the first week of December and will be notified by chamber staff.

Email any questions to ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org or call the GCACC office at 419-468-7737 or the BACC at 419-562-4811.