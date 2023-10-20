MANSFIELD — An 82-year-old Mansfield man was killed late Friday afternoon after a one-car accident on Ohio 430, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Gearold Smith was traveling westbound on Ohio 430 near mile post 11 when his 2016 blue Ford F-150 failed to negotiate a curve, the Patrol stated.

The incident took place at approximately 5:23 p.m.

The Patrol stated that Smith traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the road striking a tree.

He was transported by EMS to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital where he succumbed to

his injuries, the Patrol reported.

Ohio 430 was temporarily closed during the crash investigation.

Mifflin Township Fire and EMS, and Valley’s towing assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under further investigation at this time.