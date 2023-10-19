Shirley Mae Sorrick, 89, of Ontario, passed away Monday, October 16, 2023 at her residence. Born March 3, 1934 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Larry and Edna (Williams) Conroy.

Shirley was a Christian lady who was a kind, thoughtful and generous person. She dearly loved her family and she loved to spoil them.

Shirley retired from Peoples Hospital where she worked in administration. She enjoyed shopping and especially going to garage sales.

She is survived by her son, Rick (Debbie) Forsythe; her grandchildren, Rick (Jenn) Forsythe, Michael (Lindsey) Kontul and Donna Dontul; her step grandchildren, Alicia Wade, Ginnifer Wade, Cory Wade, Jason Barber, Jennifer Board and Doug Newsome; 17 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Sandi) Conroy; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lyman Ray Sorrick whom she married November 23, 1983; two daughters, Patricia Jo Barber and Judith Marie Wade; two great grandchildren; and her siblings, Larry Conroy, Patricia King, Skip Conroy, Richard Conroy and Robert Conroy.

A private celebration of Shirley’s life will occur at a later date.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

