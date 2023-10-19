This article is brought to you by St. Peter's Church and was submitted for publication on Richland Source.

For over 150 years, St. Peter’s School has been a Mansfield flagship, bordering the West End and Downtown neighborhoods. With its distinctive towers rising high into the sky, St. Peter’s Church anchors a campus that sits on four corners and includes five buildings.

Every day, these buildings are filled with students from preschool through high school, seeking a different sort of educational experience — one focused on developing the whole person, mind, body and spirit. St. Peter’s graduates have served the local area as elected officials, physicians, teachers, nurses, attorneys, police officers, social workers, and entrepreneurs. This legacy of St. Peter’s students being expected to be thoughtful leaders, using their gifts, talents and skills to have a positive impact on their community continues today.

Beginning in the Montessori House and continuing throughout a student’s entire St. Peter’s education, students are encouraged to be self-motivated learners, to seek an understanding of their place in the world, and to respect themselves and others as unique individuals made in the image and likeness of God. With a strong foundation of academics and an even higher standard for character, St. Peter’s School has produced generations of leaders who have made a difference in our community.

St. Peter’s School, like many schools both public and private, relies on the generosity of community members– alumni, parents, and friends–to help stretch already tight school budgets.

Last year, St. Peter’s School received strong support from the community in the Richland Gives campaign, sponsored by the Richland County Foundation. With those funds, St. Peter’s School created a dedicated Middle School space, specifically focused on ensuring that these emerging adolescents learn the necessary habits and skills to not only navigate middle and high school, but to also lead lives of purpose and meaning.

The funds raised through Richland Gives not only shape what we can do as a school, but also what our students can do as individuals, citizens, and stewards of our community.

St. Peter’s Head of School Laurie McKeon describes the St. Peter’s difference:

“Every single day, our teachers provide not only specific subject content knowledge, but they also challenge our students to make moral choices, to see the world through a lens of faith with an eye of compassion and mercy,” McKeon said. “Inspired by the Gospel and committed to each student, St. Peter’s School is wholly dedicated to forming students who are capable of making free and correct choices, not just for a day but for a lifetime. Our outcomes are impressive and I am very excited about the leaders we are nurturing here at St. Peter’s School.”

McKeon continued: “Enormous thanks to the Mansfield community and to everyone who has supported our students and our mission through Richland Gives. I promise you, St. Peter’s School does not take your generosity for granted. Our graduates, students, and staff are committed to serving the Mansfield area today, tomorrow, and always.”

The community’s support has already made a significant impact on St. Peter’s School, but our mission continues. As a non-profit institution, donations help to ensure that the legacy of excellence and character education at St. Peter’s School thrives for generations to come. To help us continue nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, please consider supporting St. Peter’s School during this year’s Richland Gives on November 28.