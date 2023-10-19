Mary Rita Ferrone Pendleton, died at the age of 95 years old, Monday, October 16, 2023, at Wedgewood Estates in Mansfield, Ohio.

Born in Cleveland, OH, on October 29, 1928, she was the last surviving child of the late John and Catherine (Bouno) Ferrone. Coming from a very large family of eleven children, she treasured family and the memories she made throughout the years were truly special to her.

Mary was a resident of Mansfield for 74 years after attending Bowling Green University. Shortly thereafter she married her husband of 59 years, Mr. Marion Pendleton. She was a housewife, mom, grandma and great grandmother. Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Pendleton (Gary) Swick and Lynne Pendleton; three grandchildren, Melinda (Zachary) Hallock, Kelly (Brian) Powell and Alexander (Jackie) Swick; eight great-grandchildren, Aiden Hallock, Emmy Tran, Luca Hallock, Leo Swick, Layne Swick, Tabitha, Teagan and Travis Powell; a brother-in-law, Kenneth (Lynne) Pendleton; and two sisters-in-law, Norma Ferrone and Marty Pendleton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Pendleton on November 16, 2008; siblings, Angie Johns, Earl Ferrone, Nicholas Ferrone, Lucy Lovell, Catherine Beduhn, John Ferrone, Yolanda Ferrone, Victor Ferrone, Viola Hennie and Stella Casey; brother-in-law, Phil Pendleton; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Pendleton Cutter Zappone.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Wedgewood Estates Staff.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario, where a time of gathering will be held one hour prior from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.

