RICHLAND COUNTY — Residents in Springfield, Troy and Washington townships all have contested trustee races to decide in the general election.

Two candidates have filed for one seat in both Troy and Washington townships, while three candidates vie for one seat in Springfield Township.

Residents in villages or cities within these townships will also be able to vote on the positions. Terms for the elected trustees will begin Jan. 1, 2024 and end Dec. 31, 2027.

Springfield Township

Cory Cardwell

Ontario parks and pavilions supervisor Cory Cardwell said he was inspired to run for Springfield Township trustee to serve the community on a larger scale.

“I really enjoy working for the City of Ontario and take so much pride in our community,” the 31-year-old said. “I have served the community in several different roles and want to ensure we have the best township for the future as well.”

Cardwell has an associate’s degree in business management from The Ohio State University. He lives in Springfield Township with his wife Aubrey and two young children.

“I take so much pride in our community and would like to serve on a larger scale where we live,” Cardwell said.

The parks supervisor is a coach and volunteer for Ontario Youth Sports and a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz.

Cardwell said his priority if he is elected is to help ensure township growth.

“To continue growing the community, we need to be fiscally responsible,” he said.

“Some of my other goals would be to ensure the services the community members expect and deserve. I will also work to support those employed by the township.”

Ronald Conn

Springfield Township Fire Station Lieutenant Ronald Conn said he wanted to run for township trustee to give back to his community.

The credentialed Ohio Fire Officer was recently hired at the Madison Township Fire Department and said he wanted to remain involved with Springfield.

“I find it in my heart to take this opportunity as another way of giving back,” he said. “My family and I are very committed to being involved with and serving our communities.”

Conn said his wife Kelly is a counselor for Ontario Local Schools and his two adult children work for the City of Dublin and the U.S. Navy, respectively. The couple also have two children currently attending Ontario schools.

“I have years of already learned knowledge involving township operations,” the 47-year-old said. “Having many years of experience and education directly focused on leadership, I strongly feel I can succeed in assuring our township decisions are being properly managed.”

Conn is a Lucas High School graduate and attended Stark State College to earn degrees in emergency fire services, emergency medical services, general science and nursing. He has 20 years of experience as a firefighter and paramedic. Conn is also an alumnus of the National Fire Academy’s Managing Officer Program.

He said his main goal if elected to office is to make sure the township is fiscally responsible and pursues grants and funding opportunities.

“I believe it is important that the township looks for more alternative ways for funding,” Conn said. “I have several ideas to propose that can help reduce the burden of the taxpayer.”

Brad Orewiler

Brad Orewiler was elected to the Springfield Township trustee office in 2013 and held that position for eight years through the 2021 election.

The Ontario High School graduate has lived in Springfield Township most of his life and currently lives on a small farm with his wife of 20 years.

The two attend Fusion Church in Lexington, where Orewiler said he has been involved in multiple church ministries.

“I’m also a third-generation trustee,” the 69-year-old said. “My dad and grandpa were trustees and the township is what it is today because of their ability to get things done and now, I’m following in their footsteps.”

Orewiler said his goals if elected are to hire a new fire chief after Matthew Carey’s retirement and ensure the township has a balanced budget.

“Rebuilding morale among the fire department and trustee board are also really important so everyone can work together,” Orewiler said.

In his two previous terms as a trustee, Orewiler said he was most proud of completing Springfield Township Fire Department improvements and promoting some firefighters.

“While I was there, we bought a new fire truck, and two new dump trucks with snow plows,” he said. “I just really want to give to the community. I have some knowledge of road work and drainage too, so that’s a natural thing I can assist people with.”

Orewiler said being retired helps him dedicate more time to the township than other candidates might be able to.

“I’m not afraid to work for the township and answer any questions people have for me,” he said. “Every decision I make for the township would be with the citizens in mind.”

Springfield Township trustees will be paid $19,572 in 2024. Salaries will increase annually at 1.75% through 2028.

Fiscal officer Anita Kochheiser has also filed unopposed for the position of township fiscal officer. The term will commence April 1, 2024 and end March 31, 2028.

Troy Township

Jeff Carter

Jeff Carter would enter his third term as a Troy Township trustee if he is reelected in November.

The 64-year-old has lived in the Lexington area his whole life and currently owns Kell Hardware on Lexington’s Main Street with his wife Laura.

Carter also spent 20 years on Lexington Village Council before he was elected to his township trustee position in 2015.

“This job is too much fun,” he said. “If you like people and like helping them, trustee is the job to be in.”

The Lexington High School graduate said owning Kell Hardware helps him stay in touch with area residents.

“It’s nice having that additional community tie,” he said.

Carter also spent 17 years as a volunteer fireman for the Troy Township Fire Department. He said his priority as a current trustee is to get the township’s finances back in order.

“Our fiscal officer resigned in February, so we’ve been working with the state auditor’s office to make sure all of our finances are where they need to be,” Carter said. “We’ve got a temporary fiscal officer now to help us out before we hire someone else.”

He said another goal is to provide a listening ear for residents to ask him questions or offer suggestions about the township.

Luke Wittmer

Lexington High School graduate Luke Wittmer said he was inspired to run for township trustee to give back to the community.

Wittmer lives on a small farm near the Clear Fork Reservoir with his wife and three kids ages 12,10 and 9.

“I’ve lived in Troy Township most of my life, my dad was a trustee too,” Wittmer said. “My family goes back to 1913 in this area, so that means a lot to me.”

Wittmer said he is the fourth generation to run the family farm and a seventh generation farmer.

The 41-year-old is a past president of the Richland County Farm Bureau and is on the local USDA Farm Service Agency.

“I don’t really have a big agenda, I’d just like to work with other trustees and make wise fiscal decisions,” Wittmer said.

“A lot of people get into politics because they want to change things, but that’s not my goal unless there’s outstanding issues with how things are operating currently.”

Wittmer said his goals if elected would be to listen to constituents’ concerns, work with the other trustees and ensure the township is operating efficiently.

Troy Township trustees will be paid $19,572 in 2024. Salaries will increase annually at 1.75% through 2028.

No candidate filed for township fiscal officer for a term from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2028.

Washington Township

Bob Entenmann

Bob Entenmann filed for reelection for his sixth term as Washington Township trustee.

The 84-year-old has served on the board since 2004 and has lived in Washington Township since the 1970s.

“I think we provide timely services for our residents and I want to see the township continue to grow and get better,” Entenmann said.

The trustee grew up in Fremont, Ohio and received an accounting degree from Ohio University. Entenmann retired from Archway Cookies where he was the national promotions manager.

He serves on the Ohio Township Association board and Emergency Management Association advisory board. Entenmann is also president of the Richland County Township Association and is involved with the Richland County Regional Planning Commission and Ohio Traffic Safety Council.

“First and foremost, we want to get the new fire station up and running by next summer,” he said. “The process has gone quite well for us and it will have the latest equipment to ensure everything is cleaned properly and the firefighters don’t carry carcinogens or whatever they’re exposed to on calls.”

Entenmann said one of his goals if he is reelected as a township trustee is to be mindful of how the township’s budget is spent.

“I love Washington Township and helping our residents,” Entenmann said. “I want to see it continue to be a great place to live and to keep the roads clean.”

Stephen Swank

Stephen Swank has lived in Washington Township for about 30 years and works part-time at the Washington Township Fire Department.

Swank has never held elected office before, though he has served on a number of advisory boards and associations. The 67-year-old previously served on the Madison Local School District board, Richland County Fire Chiefs Association and the EMA planning commission.

He is currently on Richland Newhope’s board of developmental disabilities and serves on the finance committee for the Ohio Association of County Boards of Developmental Disabilities.

“I’ve been in quite a few leadership positions and know finances well,” he said. “I’ve dealt with budgets from $2 million up to $20 million.”

Swank graduated from Madison High School and Columbus State Community College with an associate’s degree in fire science. He retired from the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard in 1996 and spent nearly 30 years as a civilian assistant fire chief.

“I wanted to run for township trustee for several reasons,” Swank said. “I’m very happy the fire department is getting new facilities, but we also need to make sure the department is manned and that we have up-to-date vehicles.”

Swank said another of his goals if he’s elected is to be more transparent with township residents and update the township’s website.

“We get a newsletter twice a year, but I think social media is the best way to reach people now,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know how their township works, so I’d like to do a better job of that.”

Swank noted Washington Township is in a unique position for collaboration with different villages and school districts.

“We’ve got four school districts within this township — Lexington, Clear Fork, Lucas and Madison,” he said. “I’d also like to work with the villages of Lexington and Bellville to bring more businesses into the 42 and 97 corridors. That new YMCA will be in Washington Township.”

Swank also said he would like Washington Township to put a strategic plan together for future growth and development priorities.

Washington Township trustees will be paid $25,162 in 2024. Salaries will increase annually at 1.75% through 2028.

Annette Depue has also filed unopposed for the position of township fiscal officer. The term will commence April 1, 2024 and end March 31, 2028.

