MANSFIELD – The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation will announce this year’s grant recipients during a luncheon Friday, Nov. 3, at Kingwood Center Gardens.

The Women’s Fund also will announce the recipient of the JoAnn Dutton Volunteer Service Award.

The award honors women who are leaders and devote a significant amount of time and energy in a meaningful way to local charitable organizations.

The award was named in honor of JoAnn Dutton, former executive director of the Mansfield YWCA.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at richlandcountyfoundation.org/events.

Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation

The Women’s Fund was established in 1996 as permanent endowment to support programs

that benefit women and girls in our community.

The fund has awarded close to $524,000 in grants impacting hundreds of lives.