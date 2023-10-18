Have you had to boil your city water before drinking or cooking with it?

I have because I live in Mansfield.

When a water main breaks, bacteria and other germs enter through the breach and that water isn’t good for anything but watering the grass and the garden.

The fire department can use it to extinguish fires.

Moreover, many of Mansfield’s fire hydrants are not working because of our antique city water mains.

Do we want to keep patching our corroded city water mains and live with these problems with our city water?

Or do we want to have a very low tax to replace the city water mains?

Vote yes for the city water mains!

Save our clean, safe water and rescue the fire hydrants!

Robert Nye

Mansfield, Ohio