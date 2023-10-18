Gayle Louise Bloomfield, 73, of Westerville, passed away at Legacy Nursing Home in Westerville on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Gayle was born in Newark on February 21, 1950, to the late Charles and Marguerite (Smith) Catrow. On July 1, 2001, Gayle would marry Harold Bloomfield, and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2007.

In 1968 Gayle became a graduate of Galion High School. She always stayed busy working in her gardens and enjoyed taking long walks. In her later years, she enjoyed watching the birds come to her feeders, reading and going for evening car rides. She also liked to instigate a stop to get ice cream whenever she could.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Kerri Renzetti of Westerville; and Scott (Lisa) Olds of White Lake, South Dakota; five grandchildren: siblings: Marsha Catrow of Delaware, Arthur Catrow of Harrah, Oklahoma, Robin Clark of Ashley, and Barbara Hawbaker of Mansfield.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gayle was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Catrow.

A private family burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery.

