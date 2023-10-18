Danny Ray Rogers, 60, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, due to complications of cancer from Camp Lejeune.

Danny was born July 18, 1963, in Mansfield, to Watt and Virginia Bernice (James) Rogers. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army and continued to serve his community for over 31 years, as a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy. Danny was also a minister. He married Leisha (Ash) Rogers, the love of his life, on April 10, 1987, and she survives.

Danny enjoyed shooting, fishing, hunting, camping, working on his jeep, traveling, and motorcycles. Danny loved his family, and they were very important to him.

Along with his wife, Leisha, he is survived by his son, David (Lisa Church) Rogers of Galion; grandchildren, Danny “JB”, Alyson, Little David “Fred”, Olivia, and Jacob; brothers, Jim Rogers of Dover, FL and George “Bob” Rogers of Mansfield; mother-in-law, Janice Ash; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debbie and John Cooper of Willard; brothers-in-law, Bub (Billy Jean) Ash and Eddie Ash, both of Mansfield; special friend, Laura “Pork Chop” Riggs of Mansfield; best buds, John Magers and Duane Kilgore; and many nieces and nephews.

Danny was preceded in death by his mom and stepdad, Bernice and Tommy Jr. “Pop” Conn; father, Watt Rogers; sister, Judy Workman; father-in-law, Earl Ash; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Ash, Shirley Rogers, and Linda Rogers; and his beloved Dully.

Calling hours will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Windsor Park Cemetery.

