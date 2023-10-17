GALION — The First United Church of Christ, 248 Harding Way West, Galion is partnering with the Shawshank Big Band to host community benefit concerts on the fourth Sunday of each month at 6 p.m.

All music lovers are welcome.

Each concert will have a free will donation. Half of the proceeds will benefit a Galion area charity and half the Shawshank Big Band.

The concert this Sunday, Oct. 22 will benefit the Crawford County Community Action Back Pack Program.

The Back-Pack Program is for Galion City School children K through 12. This program offers a bag of food to assist the family over the weekend.

The program runs during the school year. This is currently providing 160 students with food each week.

There is a waiting list of more than 40 students, so your support makes a difference.

According to OHCAC Crawford County Director Tammy Crabtree, the program provided 105 packs last school year but the need has grown.

The First United Church of Christ is hosting this music ministry to support the Galion and surrounding area needs.

“Our mission is to serve the community,” said interim minister Rev. Steven Court. “This is a different approach that we want to try.

“How can we celebrate community connections by making joyful noise unto the Lord?”

The Shawshank Big Band, under the direction of Damian Boyd, has played several benefit performances and is looking forward to working with the First UCC.

The band plays the great big band sound of the Swing Era and features talented musicians from throughout north central Ohio.

The concert will be approximately 90 minutes of music. The concert is free but an opportunity is provided to support the offering. There will not be a December concert.

For more information contact either the First UCC at office@uccgalion.org or Brian Treisch at treischbt@gmail.com.