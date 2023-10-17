FREDERICKTOWN — The Fredericktown FFA recently sent five members to the State Forestry Competition.

First, students had to take an online general knowledge test to test them over everything that they should know for forestry.

Participating members in this contest were Raegan Blanchard, Mykiah Bowers, Lilleigh Scarbury, Lane Dugan and Chloe Wells.

This year’s practicums were equipment ID, leaf ID, chainsaw parts and troubleshooting, diseases and disorders, timber cruise, and they also participated in TSI practicum at the state contest.

Equipment ID required the members to identify pieces of equipment used in forestry from a list of possible answers.

Leaf ID required the members to identify what kind of tree the leaves were taken from just from the leaves.

Chainsaw parts required participants to identify a part of a chainsaw and then for troubleshooting, members had to identify what was wrong with the part.

Diseases and disorders require the student to know diseases that can happen in a forest and be able to identify them from pictures and from specimens.

Timber cruise is when the members will use a DBH tape to figure out the diameter of the tree and then figure out how many 16-foot logs can be made out of that tree and then later calculate the total board feet from the tree using a table.

TSI is when members will be given a number of trees and they have to decide whether to keep the tree, harvest the tree or deaden the tree.

Fredericktown FFA Advisor is Debra Burden.