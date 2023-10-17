FREDERICKTOWN — The Fredericktown FFA chapter recently sent a team to compete at the Invitational Soil Judging competition.

For this contest members can compete in either Agricultural soils or the Urban soil judging competitions.

For the Agricultural competition, students must measure slope, depth of the topsoil, subsoil, and substratum.

As well as determine the soil type by texturing it, contestants determine the seasonal high water table and root restriction levels and a lot more information from the soil pit.

Contestants must be familiar with the requirements for various land management practices and land uses and identify what is best suited for that field.

Members of the Fredericktown FFA Ag Soils team were Lilleigh Scarbury, Grant Hartley, Mason Gearheart, Austin Frazier, and Maddie Bartlett.

The team took 4th place overall in the district contest and will be advancing to the state competition in October.

The same team took 6th place in the Sub District Contest prior to the district competition.

The Fredericktown FFA Advisor is Debra Burden.