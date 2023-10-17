FREDERICKTOWN — The Fredericktown FFA chapter recently sent a team to compete in the Urban Soil Judging competition.

For this contest, the members measured the slope, depth to any restrictive features, any bedrock and depth to the seasonal high water table.

The members must also be able to figure out what landform the pit is on and texture the topsoil, subsoil and substratum by feeling it and they must also figure out the soil structure of the subsoil.

Participants must be familiar with the best management practices for sections such as Buildings with Basements, Sewage and Septic Treatment Systems, Driveways and Local Roads and Lawns, Gardens and Landscaping.

By identifying all of these factors, the members will be able to figure out how the site can be best used for urban development and other urban uses.

Team members were Raegan Blanchard, Lane Dugan, Lauren Neighbarger, Jess Cummings, and Chloe Wells. Chloe Wells also took 1st place individually.

The team took 2nd place overall in the District 7 Competition and will be advancing to the state contest in October.

This team also took 1st in the Knox County Soils Contest a few weeks ago.

Fredericktown FFA Advisor is Debra Burden.