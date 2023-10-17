Barbara Jean Reid

MANSFIELD: Barbara Jean Reid, age 83, of Ashland and formerly of Mansfield passed away Saturday morning, October 14, 2023 following a brief illness.

Barbara was born on March 3, 1940 in Talking Rock (Hinton), Georgia to parents Guy J. and Buena V. (Watson) Robinson.

Barbara retired from Ohio Edison after more than 31 years of dedicated service. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she served as a former Sunday school teacher and a greeter. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, Ladies Auxiliary Post #16 of the American Legion, AARP and NRA.

Barbara is survived by her daughters: Juanita (Don) Debo of Ashland, Edwina (Rick) Madeja of New Hudson, Michigan; grandchildren Jennifer (Justin) Blagg, Joesph Debo and Jonathon Debo, Gentry Madeja, Gabe Madeja; step-grandchildren Justin Reid, Nathan Reid, Dustin Reid, and Richard (Larissa) Reid; five great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons; sisters Billie Grace Mercier, Ann (Gary) Hegedus, and Shirley (Gil) Stephison; along with many aunts, uncles, including a special aunt Gladys Cagle, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Richard Reid, an infant brother Clarence, siblings Guy “Jay” Robinson, a sister Nancy “Joyce” Wengrow, step-children, Steven Reid, Timothy Reid and Robin Reid, three step-grandsons Jason Reid, Jacob Reid, and Jared Reid; and an infant great-granddaughter Elizabeth Blagg.

Friends may call Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 5-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Friday at 11 am. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

Please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to leave a message of support for the family and view Barbara’s tribute video.

Funeral Home: Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com