MANSFIELD — Mansfield City Council on Tuesday will consider a community reinvestment area agreement with Walcraft Cabinetry.

The CRA proposes a 50% property tax abatement for 15 years in exchange for creating more than 20 jobs. Walcraft Cabinetry founder and CEO Sean Walsh said the warehouse will be 28,000 square feet dedicated to building and selling custom cabinets.

“We will be launching our brand Elyon cabinets there,” he said. “As long as I’ve been in cabinetry, I’ve dreamt of specific ways of building quality and affordable cabinets, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The warehouse at 1901 Airport West Parkway will be home to the Elyon cabinets brand.

Walsh founded Walcraft Cabinetry in 2016, originally based in California before he moved to Mansfield about three years ago. The Elyon warehouse will be located at 1901 Airport West Parkway.

Walsh said he expects to create between 20 and 25 jobs within three years once construction of the warehouse is complete. He said further expansion could also create more jobs.

Walcraft currently has 20 employees at its Lexington Avenue storefront.

“We’ll be hiring all types of experience levels,” Walsh said. “All the way from a president of the company to cabinet assemblers and a janitor. Wages would probably start around $15, depending on experience, and go up to six figures.”

The proposed CRA states the project will invest more than $3.5 million in construction, machinery, furniture and new inventory for the development of the warehouse.

Land owner and investor Mark Meltzer said the business partners ordered a steel building to be installed on the site and will equip the building with utilities after that. The CRA states the project is expected to be completed by August 2024.

“We’re excited for this project and excited to be doing it in Mansfield,” Meltzer said. “Our goal is to create jobs and I’m confident it will be a successful project.”

Walsh said Walcraft Cabinetry has a history of hiring recently released prisoners and he would be open to extending those opportunities at Elyon.

“I’ve been led by Christ in this whole business, and God gave me a vision to hire people others wouldn’t want to,” Walsh said.

“We’re very grateful for the City of Mansfield to consider this incentive. This offer gave us confidence that we had the support we needed to make Mansfield our new home and bring quality careers into this community.”