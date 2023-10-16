James Edward Coleman III, age 60, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Avita Health System in Ontario, following a courageous battle with pneumonia.

Born October 29, 1962, in Willard to James Edward Coleman, Jr. and Josephine Marie (Caris) Coleman – Fidler, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life, moving to Mansfield in 2013. A 1980 graduate of Shelby High School, James had been the Director of Maintenance at Oak Grove Manor for numerous years.

A frequent gamer at the Realm in Mansfield, he loved playing tabletop – role playing games with his friends every Wednesday night. An avid reader and book collector, James also enjoyed shooting guns for target practice as well as listening to music and playing his bass guitar. He was known to be very busy and crafty. Often working on numerous projects at the same time, whether it be making models, wood working, or even building doll houses. After years of accumulating various projects, it was known that it is not considered hoarding, if “your stuff is organized and cool”.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Helen (Rose) Coleman, whom he wed July 12, 1980; three children Timothy (Misty) Coleman of Ashville, OH, Brandon Coleman of Eaton, OH and James Coleman IV of Mansfield; five grandchildren Erin, Rosemary, Brianna, Mirriam, and Kevin; two siblings Mike (Patty) Coleman of Shelby, Jeni (Jacob) Bruder of Mansfield; special brother Jerry Bowling of Shelby; “adopted son” Cody Fenton of Mansfield; lifelong childhood friend Brian Potts of Mansfield; and his beloved k9 companion, Buddy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Brian Coleman; sister Kimberly Coleman; stepfather Gene Fidler; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends may gather Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Realm Games at 1500 W 4th St Ste 6, Ontario, OH 44906 to Celebrate James Life.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be left in James’s memory to his family to help with funeral costs.

