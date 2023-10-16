G. Jean Rarick, age 86, passed away Monday, October 16, 2023, at the Lutheran Village in Ashland surrounded by her loving family.

Born February 4, 1937, in Morehead, Kentucky to Irvin and Emma (Hall) Quesinberry, she had been a resident of Shelby the majority of her life. She had received her cosmetology license from the Mansfield Cosmetology School and had worked as a file clerk for the Shelby Mutual Insurance Agency for 33 years before her retirement in 1997.

Jean enjoyed reading, crocheting and most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her three children Randall (Bev) Cornette of New Bern, NC, Valarie (Gus) Heydinger of Shelby, and Colleen (Mike) O’Neil of Ontario; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother Richard Quesinberry, infant sister Hildreth Quesinberry; four additional siblings, Gilbert, Margaret, Vivian and Thelma.

Per Jean’s wishes, services will not be observed.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund at PO Box 3552; Mansfield, OH 44907

