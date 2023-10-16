MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP – Two cattle were killed and a section of Interstate-71 was closed for approximately four hours Sunday night after a trailer fire, according to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident took place at approximately 9:54 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-71 near the Ashland and Richland County Line.

The State Highway Patrol’s Ashland Post responded to the scene on I-71 after a fire was reported that involved the right rear tire assembly of a cattle transporter semi-trailer.

The vehicle was loaded with loaded approximately 37 cattle. I-71 northbound was reduced to one lane while the scene was cleared.

There were no reported injuries to people as a result of the fire.

Assisting on scene were the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Mifflin Township Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Aber’s Towing.