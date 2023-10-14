MOUNT VERNON – Maybe it was because it was Friday the 13th, in October. Or it was a day away from a new moon. Or maybe it was the annular eclipse coming up.

Mount Vernon’s home finale against Mansfield Senior was anything but routine. Eight personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct calls. Players and fans taunting each other. A running clock that kept stopping. The second half delayed briefly because a rabbit ran out on the field.

Friday’s game was one few would forget – though Yellow Jacket fans will certainly want to – as Mansfield Senior clinched at least a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference title with a 31-0 shellacking of Mount Vernon.

The Tygers’ defense had its first shutout all season, despite allowing fewer than 11 points per game once conference play began.

The team will almost certainly make head coach Chioke Bradley look good on his bet.

“Now I gotta buy them some food,” Bradley said. “Our goal was to get a shutout, and to get a running clock on offense.

“The guys went out and did what we wanted them to do. So now, we on the staff reward them with a meal.”

Senior High allowed 183 total yards, though 92 of them came on the last drive when the Tygers rested their starters. They held Mount Vernon star Jonny Askew to 68 yards on the ground – with 46 coming on the final drive.

Mansfield starting quarterback Duke Reese completed just 8-of-25 passes, but they went for 199 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Reese had 89 yards on just five attempts.

The scoring – and the fouls – began in the first minute of the game.

On the second play of the contest, Reese completed a pass to Elias Owens that went 28 yards. On the next play, Reese ran a quarterback draw, broke a tackle at the line and bolted 35 yards for the touchdown.

After the play, the Tygers (7-2, 6-0 OCC) were called for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting.

The penalty did little to shift the early momentum. Mansfield moved 99 yards on its next drive on seven plays – which included a personal foul against Mount Vernon – and scored when Reese found Owens in the end zone from five yards.

The taunting also continued on both sides. Penalties increased as the game wore on, though no one was ejected. The final scene saw some Mansfield players run over near the Jacket student section after the game, and the two sides traded words.

Bradley was not amused. He spent most of his postgame huddle correcting the players.

“We have to learn how to win,” Bradley shouted at them. “We don’t do that [stuff].

“We have to learn to be classy.”

Nate Dismute led all Mansfield receivers. The junior collected six passes for 166 yards and a score.

Mount Vernon (2-7, 1-5 OCC) alternated between Jake Taylor and Mason Richards again at quarterback. The duo combined to go 12-of-16 for 83 yards. As runners, they were held in check, combining for minus-2 yards.

Mavrik Gregory had eight rushes for 34 yards.

Mansfield Senior will attempt to win its first outright conference title in 10 years when the team hosts Madison Comprehensive on Friday. Mount Vernon wraps up its season at West Holmes.

“We’re stingy. We don’t like sharing nothing,” Bradley said. “It’s always special to get a title in this league, but we want to win it outright. We’ll be ready to play.”