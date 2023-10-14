Indian Creek handled Mapleton 40-12 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 14.

Indian Creek moved in front of Mapleton 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Redskins held on with a 19-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

