ONTARIO – It was billed as the game of the year, and it lived up to the hype — and then some.

Faced with a mammoth 4th-and-15 at the Ontario 39 and barely a minute remaining in the game, Shelby leaned on seniors Issaiah Ramsey and Casey Lantz to execute the biggest play of the season.

Sophomore quarterback Brayden DeVito hit Lantz on a slant route. Lantz then smartly lateraled to Ramsey, who hit top speed and rolled past a stunned Warrior secondary for the go-ahead touchdown with 57 seconds remaining.

Shelby sophomore quarterback Brayden DeVito completed 16 passes for 330 yards and 4 TDs.

Shelby receivers shine in big moment

Ramsey’s decisive score capped 15 unanswered points for Shelby, who fought its way back in the second half to earn a 37-31 victory over previously unbeaten Ontario.

Lantz said the Whippets practice plays like Friday’s game-winner, but execution when it matters cannot be simulated.

“We walk through it sometimes,” Lantz said. “But, it’s only for moments like this.”

While Ramsey carried the ball across the goal line, he said all the credit goes to his teammate.

“Everyone thinks it’s my play, but he (Lantz) had the hardest job,” Ramsey said. “He had to catch it, secure it and then pitch it back to me. All I did was catch and run.”

Ramsey led all receivers with seven receptions for 132 yards and 2 TDs.

Shelby coach Rob Mahaney said the decision to make the play call was simple, he wanted his team to go down swinging.

“That’s our philosophy, whether you watch us now or next week, we’re going to take shots,” he said. “We trust these kids and they earn our trust back because of what they commit.”

Warriors battle until the end

Following Ramsey’s score, the Warriors showed their mettle, too.

Despite scoring 24 unanswered points, quarterback Bodpegn Miller and Ontario found themselves trailing 37-31 and one last chance.

Miller led the offense downfield to the Shelby 9-yard line. The Warriors had four cracks at the end zone, but Ramsey intercepted a fourth-down pass in the end zone on the final play of the game to finish it.

Miller completed 12 passes for 168 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs, while rushing 18 times for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“They’re a really good football team and Coach Eckert (Aaron) does a really good job,” Mahaney said. “That’s high school football at its finest.”

Ontario coach Aaron Eckert said he felt his team’s loss was due to a culmination of things.

“We had other opportunities on both sides,” he said. “Obviously, I’m having a different conversation if we get in down here at the end of the game, but I’m proud of the way our kids played.”

Freshman Brady Bowman swarmed by his teammates after a 55 yard TD reception.

MOAC destinies entering Week 10

Friday’s meeting was dripping with Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference (MOAC) and postseason implications for both squads.

With one week remaining in the regular season, Ontario and Shelby are now tied atop the MOAC standings and control their own league destinies.

The Warriors (8-1, 5-1) will travel to Highland (5-4, 2-4) next week.

“One loss doesn’t define who we are,” Eckert said. “Everything we still wanted at the beginning of the year is still in front of us.”

Shelby (7-2, 5-1) will host Marion Pleasant (6-3, 4-2), who’s coming off a 36-0 shutout of Marion Harding.

“To be playing Week 10 at home, with a chance to win a conference championship is all you can ask for,” Mahaney said. “I couldn’t be more fortunate and more lucky to be at Shelby, Ohio and be with these guys.”

Additionally, Friday’s victory marked win number 700 for the Whippet football program.

“It’s an exciting thing for our kids and our program,” he said. “That’s a heck of a 700th win.”

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

SHS: Issaiah Ramsey 73 yd pass (TD) from Brayden DeVito (7-0)

ONT: Bodpegn Miller 6 yd rush (TD) (7-7)

SHS: Skyler Winters 8 yd rush (TD) (14-7)

Second Quarter

SHS: Brady Bowman 55 yd pass (TD) from Brayden DeVito (22-7)

ONT: Peyton Dzugan 46 yd pass (TD) from Bodpegn Miller (22-14)

ONT: Bodpegn Miller 9 yd rush (TD) (22-21)

ONT: Trey Booker 37 yd (FG) (24-22)

Third Quarter

ONT: Chase Studer 11 yd rush (TD) (31-22)

Fourth Quarter

SHS: Nic Eyster 54 yd pass (TD) from Brayden DeVito (31-29)

SHS: Issaiah Ramsey 39 yd pass (TD) from Brayden DeVito (37-31)

The photos below were shot by Dan Melograna.