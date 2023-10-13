Reverend Marilou Brook passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at the age of 80.

Marilou was born on July 16, 1943 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Robert Piper Brook, Sr. and Janie Weuthrich Brook. She grew up in Mansfield and graduated in 1961 from Madison High School, where she was valedictorian. Marilou’s educational accomplishments included a degree in Christian education from Wittenberg University; a master degree in music education from The Ohio State University; and a divinity degree from Trinity Lutheran Seminary.

Marilou’s professional life followed two different paths, teaching and the ministry. She first was involved in Christian education at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Mansfield. She continued along the path of teaching as a choral music instructor in the Mansfield City Schools, serving primarily at John Simpson Junior High School and Malabar High School. At midpoint in her music-teaching career she took a new path, heeding the call she felt to serve in the Lutheran ministry. In 1984 she graduated from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus and was ordained on August 12 of that year at First Lutheran Church in Crestline. As pastor, she served Ohio congregations in Dayton, Parma, Plymouth, Mansfield and Lexington. Her strongest bonds were established at Christ Lutheran Church in Lexington, her last pastoral assignment before retiring.

Marilou was a gifted musician who sang and played the organ and piano. Over the years, she played the organ at several churches and also served as choir director. For many years, she sang in the Mansfield Choral Society, along with her mother, Janie Brook, who was a charter member of the group (1933). Marilou took over as director in 1989 upon the retirement of Director Emeritus J. Frederick Wolf.

Marilou was instrumental in the formation of the Fellowship of Young Adult Lutherans (FOYAL) at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Mansfield. The group was established to provide fellowship and fun for young adults in the congregation. As members went their separate ways, Marilou organized periodic reunions to help everyone stay in touch with each other.

Marilou is survived by her nephew, Jeffrey T. Brook; sisters-in-law, Pat Brook and Beverly Brook; cousins, Barbara Wendland, James Mueller, Sarah Mueller, Shelley McNeal and Peggy Eyerly. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John David Brook, Robert Piper Brook, Jr. and James Russell Brook; special cousins, Cindy Mueller and Mary Jane Getts; several aunts, uncles and cousins in the Brook and Weuthrich families. Marilou will be missed by her long-time supportive friend, Nancy Huck, her old FOYAL buddies, and her colleagues within the Lutheran ministry.

She will be remembered by the members of the church congregations she served so faithfully as pastor.

The Brook family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Lexington Court Care Center for the care and comfort given to Marilou during her time there.

The family will welcome friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 525 W. Cook Rd., Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Kathy Pennington will follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

