Nancy M. Calone, 69, of Mansfield went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday September 26, 2023 following an extended illness.

On May 19, 1954, she was born in Pittsburg, California to the late Frank & Marian (Morrison) Calone. Nancy came to Mansfield after graduation and worked several jobs, retiring from Therm-O-Disc.

She is survived by her sister, Norma Villa; aunt, Victoria Cloyd and several nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank Calone, and a nephew Frank Villa.

There will not be any services held.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: Ohiocremation.org