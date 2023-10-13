Linda Lou Fackler of Mansfield passed away Wednesday evening, October 11, 2023, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor in Columbus, Ohio. She was 78 years old.

She was born July 15, 1945, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Frank E. and Mae (Coleman) Statler. Linda was a social butterfly and she made friends wherever she went. She loved attending New Beginnings Church and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of AmVets Post #26 and the Mansfield Liederkranz. Linda was a big Buckeye fan. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping and fashion. She enjoyed traveling at every opportunity and the beach was her favorite place to relax.

Linda is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Conrad; son Kevin (Janet) Conrad; grandson, Jack (John Nieft) Conrad; sister, Karen (Ken) Killian; sister-in-law, Nancy Statler; several nieces and nephews; special family friend, Megan Williams; and several close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard G. Conrad, Jerry Shaffer and Ervin D. Fackler; and a brother, Neil Statler.

The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice or New Beginnings Church.

