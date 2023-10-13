WEST SALEM — Braylen Jarvis ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns and Hillsdale shifted into cruise control with an overwhelming running game to coast past Northwestern 45-21 in Wayne County Athletic League clash on Friday night.

Jarvis scored on runs of 5, 24, and 2 yards as the Falcons’ offensive line took control of the game.

Owen Sloan added 130 yards and a touchdown to boost the Hillsdale offense. The Falcons ran for 377 yards on 46 carries.

Quarterback Jack Fickes threw for 90 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown pass to Hayden McFadden.

The first Jarvis TD run opened a 7-0 first-quarter lead, and Hillsdale owned a 17-7 advantage heading to halftime.

The Falcons blew it open in the third period, outscoring Northwestern 21-6 for a 38-13 gap heading to the final 12 minutes.

Hillsdale is now 7-2 overall, 4-2 in the WCAL and will host Rittman next week.

The Huskies (1-8, 1-5) host Waynedale in their season finale.