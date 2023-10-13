MANSFIELD — Customers walking into Hudson & Essex are now greeted with a bright display of fresh meats, cheeses, vegetables and housemade desserts.

Located to the right of the main entrance doors, the Gastronomia deli opened in September for lunch and dinner Wednesday – Saturday.

Gastronomia is an Italian word meaning the art or practice of cooking food. The former deli at Hudson & Essex served grab-and-go items, pastries and sandwiches.

“The deli never really had its own brand, so we wanted to give it its own identity,” said executive chef Sierra Carver. “We have plenty of seating here and imported goods you can’t find at too many other places.

“All of our ingredients are of the best quality we can buy.”

Carver said the Hudson & Essex team also added more decor to the Gastronomia space. Customers can order sandwiches, salads, pasta and more as entrees.

Gastronomia is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday.

The deli also hosts a daily special. Wednesday customers can get one free scoop of gelato with the purchase of a slice of lasagna. Thursday’s special is buy one cannoli, get one free.

Customers who buy a bottle of wine on Friday can get 50% off a pound of cheese. Saturday’s special is a free Italian salad with the purchase of an entree and a glass of wine.

Carver said the Italian lunch special is her personal favorite.

“That one has the most flexibility because you can buy whatever entree you want,” she said.

Carver said all of the recipes are authentic Italian. The cannolis are made with imported cheese and the lasagna recipe took months worth of research.

Credit: Hudson & Essex via Facebook

There are also grab-and-go items including fresh breads, local vegetables, meats, seafood, cheese and bottles of wine.

“We definitely welcome everyone to come out and try Gastronomia,” Carver said. “We’re really excited to bring old world Italian charm to Hudson & Essex and downtown Mansfield.”