Arthur “Joe” Riggs, 57, of Mansfield, gained his wings on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by his family.

Joe was born on October 7, 1966, to Mary Owens and Marion Riggs. He attended Faith Chapel Church where he found his Saviour. He enjoyed going to church with his “momma” and would have gone every day if he could.

Joe married his “love”, Laura, on May 26, 2018, where he found unconditional love and acceptance. They traveled many places he had never been to, in the five short years that they had together. He was a beloved individual who touched the lives of many. Joe was known for his friendly and outgoing personality. He was always ready to lend a helping hand.

He had a zest for life and was often the life of the party. He liked to sing karaoke, and watch Nascar and football with his friends. His favorite past time was taking his four-legged best friend, Maverick, for car rides and going to McDonalds for his daily cheeseburger. Joe will be missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

Along with his beloved wife, Laura, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Mary (Roger) Hinton; son, Steven Cash; daughters, Jessica Riggs and Christen Rachel; grandchildren, Brendolyn, Remedee, Amiracle, and Adaya; step-sons, Leroy (Tiffany) Marsh and Matt Herf; brother, Robert (Cathy) Lawhorn; and step-brother, Doug Lawhorn.

Joe was preceded in death by his grandmother, Tina McClurg; aunt, Wilma Robson; uncle, Harold Owens; and cousin, Arlie Thompson.

Calling hours will be from 6:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the funeral home with A.J. Brinegar officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: info@wernergompf.com