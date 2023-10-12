CRESTLINE — The Village of Crestline Fire Department chief faces felony charges that allege he worked full-time jobs for for multiple public agencies simultaneously.

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber announced Wednesday that Matthew Wells was indicted by a Richland County grand jury for felony counts of grand theft, theft in office and tampering with records.

The total alleged theft amount is $60,060, according to the state auditor.

Wells was also charged with a misdemeanor count of representation by a public official or employee, according to an emailed press release from Faber’s office.

The press release said Wells was the village’s “new” fire chief. His current employment status with the village was not known as of Thursday. Multiple phone calls to village administrator Corey Spackey seeking additional information were not returned.

The alleged theft was uncovered during an investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which received a complaint Wells was being paid by two public entities for the same hours worked.

SIU determined Wells was employed by the Ohio Department of Education, the Springfield Township Fire Department in Richland County and the Pleasant Township Fire Department in Marion County and, at times, either claimed the same work hours for two agencies or used paid leave, including sick leave, from one while working for another.

Wells hasn’t worked for the Springfield Township Fire Department since he resigned in July of 2021, according to Chief Adam Spellman.

Wells began work as a firefighter at the township department in October of 2016, according to Anita Kochheiser, the township fiscal officer. Spellman said Wells rose to the rank of assistant chief during his five years with the department.

According to the state auditor’s website, since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 117 convictions resulting in more than $8.2 million in restitution.

The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually, according to the website. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).