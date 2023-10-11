COLUMBUS — United States Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose have each issued statements in support of Israel after Saturday’s attack by Hamas.

Brown, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, released the following statement:

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

“Congress’s priority right now must be providing robust military, economic, and humanitarian aid to support Israel as they defend themselves against Hamas’s horrific terrorist attack,” Brown said.

“We must also confirm key national security nominees who play a critical role in working with their Israeli partners.

“While we undertake this work, the Banking and Housing Committee will examine the financing behind Hamas’s attacks, including whether cryptocurrency was involved, and what additional economic tools we need to stop state sponsors of terrorism, including Iran, from supporting Hamas and other terrorist groups.

“As we work to hold anyone who supports terrorism accountable, the administration must freeze the $6 billion in Iranian assets.”

Brown released statements yesterday and Sunday regarding the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel.

LaRose has announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, the seat Brown currently has.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose

LaRose is an Army Special Forces veteran. He released the following statement outlining the steps the U.S. needs to take to support Israel, show American leadership, and protect our country’s national security:

“When I saw the recent news reports out of the Kfar Aza Kibbutz in Southern Israel, my heart sank. I remember just a few months prior walking through the very playground, and among these precious innocent children – now a site of mass murder and unspeakable atrocities.

“Families and children brutally killed, even beheaded. The animals that did this must be eradicated.

“I fully support Israel, and our nation stands firmly with them during these devastating times. This is the largest attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust and it must not be allowed to stand.

“Now and in the long weeks ahead America needs to show leadership not weakness from the White House. The Israeli people did not start this war but they have every right to finish it – decisively.

“The steps we must take right away are straightforward:

Rescue the American hostages

“This administration must work with the Israeli government to secure the safe passage home of Americans who have been kidnapped.

Fully, loudly and consistently condemn Iran-backed Hamas and their attacks.

“There are not two sides. There is no equivocating, as we have seen shamefully from some on the left and on college campuses. Terrorists are evil, murderers are evil, and free societies have to call evil for what it is.

Support Israel and the IDF as they defend themselves against unprovoked attacks.

“I have trained with IDF soldiers – they are skilled, brave and dedicated. They will do what it takes to keep Israel safe. America needs to show that we will defend their right to do whatever it takes to keep their people safe just as we would do for our people.

Reinstate President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran.

“Our government must do everything in its power to stop all funds flowing to Iran that are helping to pay the terrorists attacking Israel. I have seen first-hand in Iraq what happens with the Iranian government uses their money to fund terror.

“When Joe Biden was elected, Iran had $6 billion in its currency fund. It now has $70 billion. We should do everything in our power to dry up their funds and stop them from funding war against our ally Israel and move to take out leaders of the Revolutionary Guard again, as Trump did with Soleimani.

Keep America safe

“This was an intelligence failure for all of the western democracies. We need to understand where threats are in America. And of course, that means we have to protect our borders.

“Literally thousands of people who are on terrorist watch lists have come across our border. We must secure our southern border and abandon the amnesty first policies of the Biden administration. No one can watch what is happening in Israel and believe we will be spared attacks from terrorists who hate us.

Fight antisemitism in our own country.

“We cannot let it grow, we must call it out, educate our children and assure the American Jewish community is safe. When we reflect on the horrors of the holocaust we often say ‘never again’ so we must live by those profound words putting them into action by pushing society to learn the lessons of the past that when antisemitism is allowed to fester, innocent people pay with their lives.”