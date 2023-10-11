MANSFIELD — Mansfield police are investigating their ninth shooting homicide of 2023.

Police responded to apartments in the area of 896 Brookfield Drive on Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. after taking numerous calls about shots fired and someone down in a hallway, according to Lt. Robert Skropits, head of the MPD major crimes unit.

“Officers arrived in the area and located two gunshot victims,” Skropits said in a press release Wednesday at 12:18 a.m.. “Both victims were taken to a local hospital.”

The homicide on the city’s east side occurred as the Richland Source is in the midst of a nine-day series on the rising gun violence taking place in Mansfield this year.

He said one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and the second was being treated. That second victim’s status was not reported as of Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Skropits said a group of subjects fled the scene after the shooting, according to witness accounts.

Mansfield police Lt. Robert Skropits

“As this time, we do not believe there is any danger to the community related to this incident,” Skropits said.

“We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the subjects in this

incident,” he said.

Skropits asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Larry Schacherer 419-755-9766.