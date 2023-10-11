Mabel E. Hawk. age 87, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023 at the Willows of Willard nursing facility following a four year, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born July 1, 1936 in Shelby to Steven and Grace (Smith) Gwirtz, she had been a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Mabel worked as an antique dealer, attending shows in Ohio and surrounding states. She also retouched photos for Devito Photo Studio in Shelby for numerous years.

A lover of all things nature and wildlife, she enjoyed spending time watching birds and hunting for Native American relics and arrowheads. As an avid birder she and her friends would frequently go to Lake Erie to enjoy the egrets, and herons.

She is survived by her son Trevor (Julie) Hawk of Shelby; granddaughter Erica (Tanner) Gerngross of San Angelo, TX; sister Mary Rose Gwirtz of Idaho; three special nieces, Kathleen (Ed) Miller of Shelby, Myra (Marty) Snider of Shelby and Alita Cramer of Wapakoneta; dear friends, Mary Jean, Jene, Jeanenne as well as many other relatives and close friends, you know who you are.

In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her brother Tony Gwirtz.

Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Sunday, October 15, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will not be observed.

A sincere thank you to the caring staff at the Cleveland clinic and Raychel “Roach” Broderick over the past few years, for their genuine kindness and compassion.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S.T.O.P. at 1152 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907 or the Bird Sanctuary at 3774 Orweiler Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903.

