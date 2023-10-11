Debra J. (Riddle) Routa, 63, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Debra was born July 31, 1960, in Crestline. She was the daughter of Beverly (Miller) and Harry Herritt. Debra loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was known to be a social butterfly and enjoyed spending time with her friends.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Melvin and Vanessa Rister of Mansfield; grandchildren, Breanna Rister and Riley Keske; and sister, Cheryl of Gates, TN.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Beverly and Harry Herritt; stillborn daughter, Myrtle Wynona Rister; infant son, Lymon Bunk Rister; and brother, Robert “Bud” Riddle, Jr.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd

Website: www.wernergompf.com