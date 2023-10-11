ASHLAND — Baileigh Cordrey has been selected the Ashland Elks Teen of the Month for October.

Baileigh is the daughter of Ronica Cordrey and is a senior at Crestview High School.

Baileigh is a member of the FFA (currently holds the office of Secretary); Student Council; Senior Class Officer; and member of a student-lead Bible study.

Through her FFA experiences, she has earned the Greenhand Degree, Star Greenhand Degree, Star Chapter Farmer Award, and State Degree.

She has also been awarded the “Living to Serve” community service honor.

Baileigh is a member of the Crestview varsity soccer and track teams and is a member of the Crestview choir.

She works at the Ohio Air National Guard-Student Flight and Family Farm and Home.

In her free time, Baileigh enjoys reading, motocross, caring for her animals, singing, writing letters, and is committed to her strong faith in Jesus.

Following graduation, Baileigh has enlisted and is a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and will study Vehicle Maintenance.

She also plans on attending Mount Vernon Vernon Nazarene College, focusing on Social Work and Speech Therapy.