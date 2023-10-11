Cheryl Ann Kemp passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on October 10, 2023. She was 63. She was born to parents Robert E. Keiser and Carol Jean Henry on October 11, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio.

Growing up in the area Cheryl attended and graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School with the class of 1978. She worked for General Motors for 30 years until her retirement.

In her spare time Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, being outdoors, and walking on the bike trail.

Cheryl is survived by her brother Robert (Lynette) Keiser, sister Robyn Purl, nephew Scott Keiser, and aunts and uncles Eileen, John, Phyllis, Rodger, Larry, June (Jim), and Barb, and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her parents Robert E. Keiser and Carol Jean Henry.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 10 am to 11 am at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Family Owned Funeral Home. A Funeral service honoring Cheryl will begin at 11 am followed by burial in Mansfield Memorial Park. Pastor Chad Hayes will speak.

