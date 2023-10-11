ASHLAND – Ashland University will host a benefit concert, “An Evening with Cathi Campo,” on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the John C. Myers Convocation Center (638 Jefferson St.).

Campo will sing selections from the songbook of musical theatre while accompanied by a jazz trio.

Campo is the niece of famed American singer and actress Rosemary Clooney, winner of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Campo is a professional singer and accomplished in her own right.

The Las Vegas resident has sung more than 300 commercial jingles, the theme song to The Family Channel’s “Zorro” TV series and owned/operated a recording studio for 20 years.

She also performed and toured with her legendary aunt and recorded a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “The Coffee Song” with her.

Ashland University President Carlos Campo will serve as emcee for the event, and also join his sister for a song or two.

Tickets can be purchased at the AU Campus Store during normal business hours or online at ashland.edu/performing-arts-tickets.

General admission tickets are $10, while VIP tickets are $25 and include one drink ticket, a reserved seat at a table of 10 (rather than theater-style seating) and snacks.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and a cash bar will be available.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Ashland University Marching Band. The band is raising funds for new uniforms for the 2024 season. Donations can be made here.